Louie Anderson: Longtime comedian dead at 68

Actor and comedian Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.

Earlier this week, Anderson's spokesperson said he was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson, who lived in Las Vegas, won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for the comedy series "Baskets." The role also earned him three consecutive nominations for the award.

Anderson also appeared on the big screen in 1988′s "Coming to America" and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.