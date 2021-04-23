Levitt Pavilion Denver to host in-person, family-friendly concerts for 2021 season

Levitt Pavilion has announced the return of free, in-person, family-friendly concerts for their 2021 season. Proudly supported by Denver7, this summer’s free outdoor concert series launches on May 14 and features a wide range of music, including Rock de Mayo, Devotchka, Central City Opera, Flobots and more.

The concerts are free, but RSVPs are required, and limited VIP tickets are available. All seating will be reserved in pods of four. Read more about Levitt Pavilion’s COVID-19 policies and protocols here.

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a nonprofit venue dedicated to building community through music. With a loss of $2 million in revenue due to COVID-19 closures in 2020 and the additional costs of production and safety procedures, they’re asking concert-goers to consider donating to their Comeback Fund to allow them to provide music accessibility and education while also supporting the local music scene.

To learn more about Levitt Pavilion Denver and the 2021 summer concerts, visit www.LevittDenver.org.

Levitt Pavilion Denver 2021 Free Summer Concert Series:

May 14 — Pimps of Joytime

May 15 — Rock de Mayo* (Latin rock band festival)

May 21 — Devotchka

May 23 — Central City Opera

May 28 — Dustbowl Revival

May 29 — Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers

May 30 — Mike Love with Cas Haley

June 4 — Neoma*

June 5 — Flobots

Sept. 18 — Cool Vibes Reggae Fest

*Performs in Spanish and English

