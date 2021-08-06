'Labyrinth' returning to theaters in September in honor of 35th anniversary

Jim Henson's 1986 cult classic "Labyrinth" is heading back to theaters in September in honor of its 35th anniversary.

The movie, which starred Jennifer Connelly and the late David Bowie, is being re-released in select theaters in September to also celebrate Henson's birthday.

According to Fathom Events, the movie will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in select theaters nationwide.

The movie, which Henson directed, stars Connelly as Sarah and describes how she travels to rescue her baby brother Toby after wishing him to be taken by Jareth the Goblin King, which Bowie played.

According to IMDb, the movie only grossed $13.9 million worldwide when released, but it has since become a cult classic.

Tickets for the upcoming shows have not been released but will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 13, Fathom Events said.