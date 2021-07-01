Judge reportedly denies removing Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

A judge has reportedly denied Britney Spears' request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship, Vanity Fair and TMZ reported.

According to Vanity Fair, court documents filed Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court showed that "the conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of [the] estate is denied without prejudice."

TMZ reported that Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, had asked the court in November to remove Jamie from conservatorship duties, but the judge denied that request.

Spears has been under a court conservatorship run by her father for the past 12 years.