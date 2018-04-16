John Cena and Nikki Bella end engagement

Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella have ended their relationship.
The wrestlers were together for six years and in April 2017 Cena popped the question at WrestleMania 33.
Bella posted the news Sunday on her official Instagram account.
"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," she wrote. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
The pair were also featured in the E! reality show "Total Bellas," which centered around their relationship and that of Bella's twin sister Brie and her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan.
The same day Nikki Bella posted the announcement on Instagram, Cena posted a tweet about loss.
"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way," the tweet read.
The wrestler-turned-movie star recently told People he already felt married to Bella.
"People come up to me and say, 'I love watching your wife on television.' And I love that, so that happens to me 10 times before it would be a, 'Yo man I love your work,'" he said. "It's always, 'I love watching your wife on television.'"