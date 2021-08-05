'Jeopardy!' has reportedly found its new host to succeed Trebek

"Jeopardy!" has reportedly found its new permanent host to succeed Alex Trebek.

According to Variety and Deadline, the show's executive producer Mike Richards is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to become the game show's new host.

Sony Pictures Television is expected to make an official announcement in the next coming days.

After Trebek passed away last November, a slew of guest hosts filled in in hopes of landing as the permanent host.

Richards, who joined the game show last year as its EP, was received well by fans and Sony Pictures brass, the news outlets reported.

Richards does have a few hosting gigs under his belt, including "Beauty and the Geek" on The CW and "High School Reunion” on The WB Network.