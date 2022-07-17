Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

NEW YORK (AP) — Court records say Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license in Nevada.

Clark County Court records posted Sunday showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday.

A marriage license is not proof of marriage.

According to NBC, the license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Lopez, who was also identified as Jennifer Affleck.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages.

According to TMZ and NBC News, the couple got married on Saturday.

In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring.