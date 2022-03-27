Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — The 94th Academy Awards are set to air Sunday. It’s a long awaited return to Hollywood’s glamourous normalcy after a muted ceremony and ratings low last year.

The academy addressed one controversy by confirming that “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler will present at the show, days after she noted she didn't have an invite.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. MDT and will be broadcast live on KMGH Denver7.

An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards.

Top nominees include “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune” and “Belfast.”

What's likely to take best picture?

Expectations center on Apple TV+'s “CODA” or Netflix's “The Power of the Dog," which is the leading nominee with 12. Either would hand best picture to a streaming service for the first time.