7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 18-20, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Build an adventure with LEGOs

Put the kids in the car and drive over to the History Colorado Center for Lego Building Workshop, where they can use a Kayak Adventure Kit to create their own adventures. Kids get to keep the LEGO set and can take a guided museum tour of the Living West exhibit. The workshop is Saturday from 9-10 a.m.

2. Belly laughs in Telluride

The Telluride Comedy Festival began Thursday and runs though Sunday evening at the Sheridan Opera House, located at 110 N. Oak Street. Big names will gather at a small venue for this intimate night. Performers include Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, Andrew Michaan, Claire Mulaney, Beth Stelling, Lily Sullivan, and Nick Thune. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.

3. Watch the Mammoth Play at Ball Arena

The Colorado Mammoth will take on the Saskatchewan Rush Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at Ball Arena. If you haven't watched a lacrosse game before, it's a thrill! As of Friday afternoon, tickets are as low as $24 per person. To learn more and get tickets, click here.

4. Calling all music lovers to the record show

Looking for the great combination of vinyls, posters, food trucks, DJs and more? The Rocky Mountain Record Show is for you! Top vinyl sellers — more than 20! — from all over will gather in Denver to offer their goods to music fans. It will start Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Redline Contemporary Art Center and will run to 6 p.m. Click here for more.

5. Colorado Motorcycle Expo returns

The Colorado Motorcycle Expo 2022 is back and will start Saturday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m. More than 800 vendors will be there and about 20,000 attendees are expected to show up. Head down to the National Western Complex to join in on the fun. Click here for details.

6. Denver Jewish Film Festival

The Denver Jewish Film Festival continues this weekend with both in-person and virtual options. The festival will feature more than 30 films, including narrative and documentary features, shorts, and more. This is the 26th annual festival in Denver. It is powered by the Chotin Foundation and runs through March 1. Click here for more.

7. Listen to some chamber music classics

Executive Director Andrew Krimm and his wife and Artistic Director Stephanie Mientka welcome you to the western slope to share a few chamber music classics including the famed Quintet Op. 111 No. 2 in G major by Johannes Brahms and Mozart’s Viola Quintet in G Minor, K. 516. This directors' concert takes place Saturday and runs from 3-5 p.m. at the Moss Performing Arts Center, Carolyn D. Love Recital Hall, 1221 N. 12th St. in Grand Junction.