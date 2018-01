DENVER – It’s not the Grateful Dead, but it’s as close as you’re going to get – and they’re bringing their music back to Boulder this summer at Folsom Field.

Dead and Company announced Thursday they’ll be returning to Boulder for a third consecutive year, with two shows at Folsom Field on July 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, January 22 starting at 10 a.m. Public tickets will be available starting on Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $59.95 to $149.95

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dead & Company are only the fourth music band to play Folsom Field since a Van Halen concert in 1986.

Dead & Company consist of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir on guitar; Mickey Hart on drums; Bill Kreutzman, also on drums; and John Mayer (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass/drums), and Jeff Chimenti (keyboards).