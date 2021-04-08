Dates revealed for next set of guest hosts on 'Jeopardy!'

The dates for the next round of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts have been released.

Celebrities have been appearing on the pop-quiz game show to fill in for iconic host Alex Trebek who passed away in November after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The next host will be CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who will begin his hosting duties on April 19 and run through April 30.

"60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker will guest host May 3-14, and "Call Me Kat" star Mayim Bialik will host from May 31 to June 11.

"Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, are also slated to guest host, though their dates have not yet been announced.