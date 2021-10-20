EntertainmentContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Colorado Country Christmas Shopping Spree Sweepstakes Posted at 7:28 AM, Oct 20, 2021 and last updated 2021-10-20 09:29:42-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Morning Headlines, sign up for a mix of what you need to know to start the day in Colorado, picked for you. now signed up to receive the The Morning Headlines. Click here to manage all Newsletters Streaming Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather