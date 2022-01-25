Brave enough to swim with the Sharks? Online casting for season 14 of ABC's 'Shark Tank' now open

Ready to swim with the Sharks?

Entrepreneurs will get another exciting opportunity to make their business dreams come true in the upcoming fourteenth season of the four-time Emmy Award winning series, “Shark Tank,” the show where the Sharks give budding entrepreneurs from across America the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

Shark Tank looks forward to continuing to be a driving force in helping people from all walks of life achieve their dreams and remains committed to helping our nation’s incredibly resilient entrepreneurs.

The Shark Tank Casting team is now on a nationwide search to discover the next group of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who can pitch their breakthrough business products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing investment funds.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, casting for Season 14 will be conducted entirely online and interested applicants may apply now until the end of July by visiting https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply.