Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in June

TUCSON, Ariz. — The revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month. Luckily, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

"50 First Dates," a 2004 romantic comedy with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, is vanishing June 1. The influential found-footage horror flick "Blair Witch Project" (1999) is also leaving that day, and so is the heartwarming 1989 animated movie "All Dogs Go to Heaven."

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in May, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

June 1



#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

50 First Dates (2004)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

B.A. Pass (2013)

Beauty and the Bitches (Season 1)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Disney’s Miracle (2004)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

K-9 (1989)

Los heroes del Mal (2015)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Marauders (2016)

Milk (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (2019)

Rememory (2017)

Satan & Adam (2018)

The Boy (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

The Help (2011)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2011)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Space Between Us (2016)

Singularity (2017)

Spy Time (2015)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Striptease (1996)

June 2



Contract (2008)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Dear Dad (2016)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

I Am (2010)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

June 3



The 24 Hour War (2016)

Mother Goose Club (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 4



A Silent Voice (2016)

Afterschool (2008)

Bangkok Bachelors (2016)

June 5



Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

This story was originally published by Phil Villarreal on Scripps station KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.

