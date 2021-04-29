Arrests made in connection with violent theft of Lady Gaga's dogs, reports say

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Police Department has made arrests in connection with the violent theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs in February, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to report on the arrests. ABC News and other outlets have since confirmed the news, citing law enforcement sources.

Two of Gaga’s three French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen after the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking them in Hollywood on Feb. 24.

Fischer was sent to the hospital, but he was expected to recover. A few days later, he took to Instagram and detailed his “close call with death.”

Later in the week, LAPD announced that Gaga’s dogs had been recovered unharmed. Officers said a woman brought the dogs to a police station.

Gaga had been offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs.

It’s also unclear at this time what charges the arrested suspects are facing. LAPD is reportedly expected to release further details on the arrests Thursday.

This story is developing and will be updated.