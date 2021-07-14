7 things to do around Denver this weekend: July 16-18, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Get outside and head to the Boulder Creek Festival

Normally held during Memorial Day weekend, the Boulder Creek Festival is instead taking place this weekend, with three days of fun events for the whole family. The kicker? Most of these events are free. There will be music, food, games, carnival rides, and more. The fun starts Saturday at 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

2. Expand your musical horizons for free at the Levitt Pavilions

Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. They offer a free concert series each year along with programs for children and artists. This weekend you can catch Fiesta Colorado Dance Company (with Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra and Latin Sol) on Friday; Chali 2na (with The Reminders & Claygo) on Saturday; and Pandas & People (with Pacific) on Sunday. More info about those artists here.

3. Drive to Frederick for Chainsaws and Chuckwagons

Only the most masterful chainsaw carvers can turn giant logs into beautiful works of art and they’re coming to Frederick to compete against each other! The carving competition will take place Thursday through Saturday with live music and food trucks (chuckwagons, as the event is calling them). Hour-long quick carves will be auctioned off on the spot on select days of the event. RSVP and check out the full schedule of events here.

4. Immerse yourself in Van Gogh’s artwork at the Staley Marketplace

You could look at Van Goh’s paintings… or you completely immerse yourself in the man’s artwork if you head to The Hanger at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace this weekend. “Van Gogh Alive” is large-scale, multi-sensory experience that will entertain the whole family. People who’ve been to it called it an “unforgettable” experience. Tickets can be purchased here. Please note: People who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks, per DCPA guidelines.

5. Listen to some jazz out in the park

Free jazz sessions continues this weekend at City Park Jazz! Sunday’s show features Chris Daniels and the Kings w/Freddi Gowdy from 6-8 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your own blanket or folding chair and enjoy some of Denver’s best food trucks while watching the show.

6. Yoga on the Rocks

You’ve been to the shows, you’ve seen the cult classics, but you’ve probably yet to experience Red Rocks from a different perspective – downward dog. Head to Morrison this Saturday and Sunday before dawn to share your practice with others starting at 7 a.m. Please note: Tickets are available online only; drop-in sales at the door will not be accepted. Buy tickets here.

7. Head to Sloan’s Lake for a one-of-a-kind bazaar

If you’re looking to explore different neighborhoods around the Mile High City, why not head to Sloan’s Lake this weekend? The Sloan’s Lake Bazaar has over 40 vendors, food and fashion trucks, craft cocktails and (I’ve been told, free beer), and live music from 6-8 p.m. It all takes place at 1611 Raleigh St. until Sept. 25.