7 best things to do in Denver and beyond this weekend: Nov. 19-21, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights in Loveland is in full swing! Wander through the park’s light displays and enjoy 30-minute music and light shows every night. Don’t miss out on Winter Wonderlights LIVE events that will take place on select nights throughout November and December. The LIVE nights will include activities, performances, vendors and more! Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public, but visitors are encouraged to bring and donate canned food to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County.

2. Get in the Christmas spirit at Gaylord Rockies

Gather your friends and family and celebrate Christmas at Gaylord Rockies. Starting this Friday, head to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center for a Christmas and explore acres of lights, holiday shows, snow tubing, gingerbread decorating, and more! Don’t forget to check out their new original experience, Mission: Save Christmas Featuring Elf™️, where you can journey through the world of Buddy the Elf and help save the holidays! Get your tickets today.

3. Looking for a holiday market? Check out the Denver Christkindlmarket

The Denver Christkindlmarket kicks off this Friday a Civic Center Park! The Christkindlemarket has been Colorado’s only authentic German Market for over 20 years. Explore alleys of wooden huts filled with unique gifts and delicious treats, all while enjoying live holiday music. The market is free and opened daily through Dec. 23.

4. Want more? Check out the Holiday Art Market in Golden

The Holiday Art Market at the Foothills Art Center kicks off this Saturday! This event runs through December 29 and will feature works from over 100 Colorado artists. Admission is free and ticket reservations are recommended, but not required.

5. Hate the fast life? Celebrate being slow at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Denver Museum of Nature and Science presents Survival of the Slowest. This exhibit celebrates the advantages of being slow. Meet live animals such as a two-toed sloth, a green iguana, a chameleon, and several other species that prove you don’t need to be strong, large, and fast to thrive in nature. Entrance to this exhibit is included with general admission.

6. Check out the Mile High Tree at the 16th St. Mall

Visit The Mile High Tree in downtown Denver! Open every night from Nov. 29 – Jan. 1 at the 16th Street Mall, it’s the largest instillation of its kind in North America. This year’s tree is brighter and bigger! Join in on free nightly festivities, and step inside the dazzling, 110-foot-tall art instillation.

7. Black in Denver at History Colorado

Head to History Colorado for Black in Denver. Running now through March 5, 2022, Black in Denver is a portrait and interview series created by local artist, Narkita Gold. This series is an ethnographic research project that takes a critical look at identity, specifically at small Black communities, solitude, and the evolution of self. Head here to learn more about Narkita and the Black in Denver project.