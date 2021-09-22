7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 24-26, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Get out outside and welcome Colorado's fall season with open arms

It is officially autumn in Colorado! What better way to celebrate than to chase fall colors across the state? Whether you want to hike or drive to see them, we have a comprehensive guide on where you need to go this weekend to catch the changing of the leaves. Click here to plan the perfect weekend outing.

2. Going to the mountains? Stop by Estes Park for beer, brats and bands

Kick off fall with Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats, and Bands in Estes Park. There will be live music throughout the weekend in addition to a classic car show, a bouncy house, face painting, and raffle drawings. Admission to this event is free.

3. Looking for something more family friendly? Head to Lafayette

Visit Cottonwood Farms for pumpkins and family-fun activities! Cottonwood Farms is open every day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. from Sept. 25 – Oct. 31. Explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze and straw maze for a $5 admission. Wagon rides are available on October weekends for $5 per person. Children five and under and seniors 65 and over are free for admission and wagon rides.

4. Been there, done that? Celebrate Indian American culture this weekend

The Denver American Indian Festival is this weekend! This celebration of Indian American culture, arts and history started in 2014 and has since welcomed over 20,000 residents and over 81 tribal representatives. The event will take place at Riverdale Regional Park Fairgrounds in Adams County on Saturday and Sunday. This event is free.

5. Still need a reason to get outside? Colorado's 4 national parks are free this weekend

Celebrate National Public Lands Day this Saturday with free entrance to all National Parks ! National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. Held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, thousands of volunteers help restore and improve public lands around the country. It is also a fee-free day for National Parks, which provide an opportunity for all to visit one (or more!) of our nation’s beautiful National Parks.

6. Up for some scares? Head to the 13th Floor Haunted House

Get spooked at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver. Make your way through their terrifying attractions, including “Frost-Bite”, “The Doll Maker”, and “Bad Blood.” Check out their website for the calendar and ticket options.

7. Dig big in Longmont for a good cause

Join American Cancer Society’s 1st Annual Big Dig Denver . This Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1pm in Longmont, adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, will have the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Put on a hard hat and help raise money for cancer as you jump in the driver seat of large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size. Your support of the American Cancer Society will help save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

