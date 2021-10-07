7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 8-10, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get out outside and welcome Colorado's fall season with open arms

It is officially autumn in Colorado! What better way to celebrate than to chase fall colors across the state? Whether you want to hike or drive to see them, we have a comprehensive guide on where you need to go this weekend to catch the changing of the leaves. Click here to plan the perfect weekend outing.

2. Celebrate October at Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch in Longmont

Head to Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch in Longmont for their October Festival! Open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m/ every day from now until Oct. 31, this pumpkin patch offers mellow activities and pumpkin pickin’ on weekdays and an assortment of fun-filled fall activities on the weekends. There’s something for everyone to enjoy with kiddie rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a food truck, and a pick-a-pumpkin pumpkin patch.

3. Spooky season's here, so why not head to the Festival of Scarecrows?

The 25th annual Festival of Scarecrows is happening this weekend in Olde Town Arvada. This Saturday, see creative scarecrow designs, enjoy hayrides, and join in family-friendly activities. There will be a costume parade, arts and crafts, a cone maze, giant pumpkins, and delicious fall treats. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ralston House Child Advocacy Center, which works to provide a safe place to investigate child abuse and ensure victim services for children who have been physically or sexually abused or have witness violence.

4. Haven't gotten that pumpkin in time for Halloween? Head to Chatfield Farms' Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate fall at the Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival. This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, enjoy a day of fall activities including access to the 10-acre pumpkin patch, an antique tractor exhibit, hayrides, photo booths, live music, carnival games, face painting and more! Get your tickets today.

5. Friday night scaries? Yep, they're happening in Westminster

Grab your lawn chairs and head to Orchard Town Center for Halloween Movie Nights. Orchard Town Center is celebrating spooky season with family-friendly Halloween movies on Friday nights this October. This Friday they’re kicking off the weekend with “The Goonies” from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. outside near the stage on Town Center Drive. Don’t forget to bring an extra layer just in case it gets chilly!

6. Give your taste buds some frights at the Superior Chili Fest

Chow-down on chili at the Superior Chili Fest. This Saturday from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., there will be free chili tastings from local restaurants and community cooks, who will all be competing for prizes. Be sure to get there early for free samples while supplies last! There will be live music, beer and food trucks with additional food choices.

7. Love apples? Head to Ault to pick some for your whole family

Pick your own apples at Adam’s Apple Orchard and Country Store in Ault! Visitors are welcome to pick apples, along with their other fruit, during their 11-12 week picking season in the fall. They grow over 150 varieties of apples in their field! In addition to picking fruit, you can also check out their store, where they sell a variety of fruits, jams, cider, jellies, and salsas.

BONUS:

Check out the Levitt Pavilion free Summer Concert Series! Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. They offer a free concert series each year along with programs for children and artists. This Saturday’s show will feature Shovels & Rope “The Bare Bones Tour” from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. The free general admission tickets for this event are sold out, but you can still snag a VIP ticket for $45, which includes one free drink!