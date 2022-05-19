7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 20-22, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Colorado Mahler Fest

Continuing a tradition that has continued for over 30 years, the MahlerFest will present one symphony this weekend performed by the best musicians from the Colorado area and around the world. It’ll happen this Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Macky Auditorium, located at 1595 Pleasant Street #285

2. Erie Town Fair

The Town of Erie is inviting visitors and residents who appreciate arts and crafts, to come on down and check out the vendors and excellent food that will be plentiful during the 25th annual Erie Town Fair. All activities take place in Historic Old Town Erie. This is a zero waste event and no pets are allowed. The town fair will go on rain, snow, or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. “Carmen” at Opera Colorado

Colorado Opera will conclude the season with Georges Bizet’s smoldering drama, Carmen. The opera will take place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The last time you’ll get to see the opera will be this Saturday. Buy tickets here.

4. The 56th annual Colorado Gun Collectors Association Gun Show

The “best old gun show west or east of Baltimore in the country” is coming to Colorado Springs this weekend. From medieval times to Revolutionary War, Civil War, Scheutzn, WWI and WII, the 56th annual Colorado Gun Collectors Association Gun Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. both days. It’ll take place at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

5. Asian American Hero of Colorado Awards

The 2022 Asian American Hero of Colorado Awards are happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Happy Living and Wellness Center in Aurora. Denver7’s Bayan Wang will be emceeing the event. For tickets, click here.

6. The Princess and the Pea

King Roderick and Queen Catherine are searching for a “real princess” for their son, Prince Alfred. Along comes Angelica, and she and Alfred become great friends and get along very well… until he finds out she is not who he thought she was, then the fun begins! Come see this story of friendship and discovery and maybe even help Prince Alfred find what he really needs at the Minster Alley Children’s Theatre, 1224 Washington Ave. in Golden, Colo. Please note: The venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend the performance.

7. Mazes & Brain Games

The “Mazes & Brain Games” experience explodes with dozens of puzzles and mazes. You’ll discover surprises around every corner and new methods of problem solving through open-ended play. Make music as you navigate your way through the Junior Explorer Music Maze. Get tangled and untangled in the Web Maze. Whatever challenge tickles your fancy, get ready for a fun experience, perfect for kids in elementary school and younger and their families. The exhibition opens Friday, May 20. It’s free with general admission.