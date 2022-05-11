7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: May 13-May 15, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Done with First Fridays? How ‘bout Second Saturdays in Arvada

The Second Saturday Summer Concert Series and Street Festival is returning to Olde Town Arvada for four dates this summer, starting this weekend. Get ready for two music stages, plenty of food and libations, as well as a kid’s zone to keep the whole family entertained. The festival is free of charge.

2. Head to Rifle for the Rendezvous Festival Car Show

Car aficionados will want to head over to Rifle this weekend for the Rifle Rendezvous Festival Car Show. There will be door prizes, raffles, judging of cars, trophies and awards! For those wanting to show off their vehicles, car registration begins at 8 a.m.

3. Experience 500 years of music at the Boulder Bach Festival

Insightful and passionate musicians from across the planet will collaborate in Boulder this weekend for Colorado's most unique series presenting 500 years of music. The program explores works by later composers and features a rare 19th century Érard concert grand piano in pristine condition. The event’s happening Saturday at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church.

4. Check out vintage locomotives and railcars at the Colorado Railroad Museum

If you’re into railroads, Colorado Crossings at the Colorado Railroad Museum is happening this Saturday and Sunday. Featuring the most unique array of vintage Colorado locomotives and railcars in operation, this is Denver’s largest railfan event! Come see two coal-fired steam locomotives and three “Galloping Geese” railcars in operation. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season begins this weekend and will run through early October. Son Rompe Pera with Don Chicharron and Central City Opera will headline this weekend’s concerts. More info here.

6. Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture at the Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo is partnering with the Filipino-American Community of Colorado to host the first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI+) Festival at the Zoo, where they’ll be celebrating the diversity of Colorado’s Asian community through multicultural dance, music, art, workshop and community engagement; and the Zoo’s unique connection to Asian cultures and countries through our animals and conservation programs. Guests are welcome to dress up in the traditional culture they identify with. The event is happening this weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7. Learn all about the culture of hair at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center

Hair is a fundamental part of the human body that is fraught with expectations about beauty, identity, age, gender, and race. Culture of Hair brings together a diverse group of five women artists whose photographic work explores the multifaceted meanings of hair to gain more understanding on a subject that is at once universal and distinctive. Learn more about this exhibition here.