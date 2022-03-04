7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 4-6, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. If you’re looking for a unique Mardi Gras party, Denver’s Dairy Block is where you’ll want to be

We all know how crazy Mardi Gras festivities can get, but if you’re looking for something unique and fun, head to LoDo for the Dairy Block’s “Petite Parade.” And yes, everything will be tiny – think the size of a shoebox. It’ll happen Sunday from noon – 3 p.m.

2. Want to witness a Wild West stunt show that’s like no other? Head to Leadville for the 74th ski joring competition this weekend. Aside from the skijoring event, visitors can also enjoy mountain bike and Nordic ski races, a paintball biathlon, and other winter fun. The skijoring competition runs from noon to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Kids are invited to try their hand at skijoring behind a snowmobile after the competitions. Dogs are not allowed. Click here for more information on the event.

Ski jorers ready to race down Leadville’s historic street this weekend

3. If you want to learn ice climbing, there’s no better place to be than Ouray

If you’re tired of snowshoeing and want something more exciting and physically challenging in your life, head to Ouray Ice Park and join the ACA Mountaineering Team and Peak Mountain Guides as they help lead the ropes and introduce you to the basics of ice climbing. Learn basic ice climbing skills, including equipment, knots, belaying, descending, and climbing movement. If you’re down, make sure you get there a day early – lessons start at 7:30 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

4. Antique lovers, this event is for you Looking for a rare collectible item? Perhaps something unique for a center piece… or just want to see what people used to buy 50 years ago? Then head to the Rocky Mountain Antique Festival, taking place at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center this weekend. It’ll happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info here.

5. Special Olympics Polar Plunge

If you’ve never jumped into frigid water in the middle of winter, you don’t know what you’re missing.

Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization. Funds raised through the Polar Plunge help to support programs such as Young Athletes, Unified Sports, Inclusive Health and Athlete Leadership Programs, to name a few. The event is this Sunday. More information can be found here.

6. Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival

Colorado’s only all-Asian and Asian-American festival in Colorado returns March 3-6 at the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave. in Denver. This year’s theme is “Celebrating our Resilience.” More information and tickets can be found here.

7. Stories on Stage: Wildest Women

Nomad Playhouse will host Stories on Stage: Wildest Women this Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at Su Teatro, Denver. The theater requests all in-person attendees be fully vaccinated and present their vaccination cards, and to wear a mask throughout the performance.