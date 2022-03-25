7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 25-27, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Go on a hike, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend

If you’re looking to do something that requires little travel and exercise a bit while having fun with the whole family, why not head to one of our many trails not far from town? Check out our 7 great beginner hikes near Denver.

2. Check out the International Sportsmen's Expo in Denver this weekend

If you’re into hunting, fishing, camping and RVs, there’ll be no other place to be this weekend than the International Sportmen’s Expo at the Colorado Convention Center. Over 600 exhibitors will be in town this weekend to showcase the latest gear and rides. More info. here.

3. Celebrate the Holi festival in Lone Tree

Come dressed in white and play with colors at a family-friendly Bollywood party, outdoors in the courtyard of a superb venue in Colorado! The courtyard at Paradise Tavern will be transformed to celebrate the Indian festival of colors. More info and tickets here.

4. Planning a wedding soon? You might want to travel to Colorado Springs

If you’re looking to get hitched soon, why go through the hassle of planning it over a period of months when you can do it in a day at the Colorado Bridal Show? Shop local wedding professionals, sample cakes, plan your honeymoon and more. Find tickets and more info. here.

5. Don’t want to get too crazy? Head to the theater and Take the High Road!

Magic Moments’ “Take the High Road” will perform through Sunday, March 27th. The nonprofit theatre group creates spectacular musical theatre productions with diverse casts that include people of all ages, appearances, levels of experience, and physical and mental abilities. The theater is in Littleton High School, 199 E. Littleton Blvd. Tickets and info. here. This showing requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

6. If your kiddos are into dinosaurs, take them to an IMAX showing at the Denver Museum of Nature of Science

Dinosaurs of Antarctica will introduce the whole family to the amazing and bizarre prehistoric creatures that inhabited Antarctic forests and swamps hundreds of millions of years ago. The film follows a team of paleoecologists on a quest to understand the southern continent’s profound transformation, from a warm and bio-diverse Mesozoic to the frozen desert we know today. Buy tickets here.

7. Check out the state of art in Colorado in Arvada

Art of the State 2022 continues the legacy as a juried exhibition showing off the powerful scope of contemporary art from across the state. This year, view nearly 150 artworks from 142 artists. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is located at 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard. Tickets and info. can be found here.