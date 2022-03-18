7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 18-March 20, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Partake in a unique Colorado tradition in Nederland this weekend

It’s no Walt Disney conspiracy theory – it’s better than that. Frozen Dead Guy Days pays homage to a Norwegian man whose body has been cryogenically preserved on dry ice in the mountains overlooking the town for nearly 30 years. The party, which begins Friday, marks the end of winter with outrageous traditions like coffin races, a costumed polar plunge, brain-freeze contest and other seasonal-themed fun. Click here for more info.

2. Celebrate Native American culture during the 46th Denver March Powwow

The modern powwow is a time for Native American peoples to come together to sing and dance, and to honor the heritage that has been passed down to them from their ancestors. The 46th Powwow is happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St.

3. Coors Brewery Tours are back after a two-year hiatus

If you’ve ever wanted to know how beer is made, you’re in good luck: The Coors Brewery Tour in Golden has reopened its doors to visitors after a two-year hiatus. The 90-minute tours of the facility are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10 a.m. The last tours of each day will leave at 3:30 p.m. Reservations, which are required, can be made online. Fees start at $20. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for guests over the age 6 is required. Group sizes are limited. The parking lot is located at 13th and Ford Street in Golden.

4. Ready to celebrate Spring Break? Us too!

After two years of being (mostly) cooped up in our neighborhoods, you’re probably feeling more confident to take up travel not just across Colorado but maybe a bit farther than our state line. If you’re looking for Spring Break ideas and how save up during your travel adventure, check out our 360 In-Depth report where we tell you about ways to save on gas, the popular destinations this year, and where to go if you’re planning on going a road trip across the state.

5. Denver Women’s Chorus: Better Together

Better Together, the Denver Women’s Chorus’s long-awaited return to live performance, is a celebration of resiliency, community, and how we supported one another through the pandemic. The 130+ member chorus will explore gratitude, loss, protests, and the sheer joy of finally being able to safely sing again. You will be required to wear a face mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get in the door. The event is taking place at Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman Street.

6. Dying to get a renovation project started? The Denver Home Show is where you’ll want to be

Looking for new inspiration if you’re thinking about transforming your home this spring? Head to the Denver Home Show where you’ll find ideas, deals and advice from more than 400 experts who will happily guide you through your next home project idea. The show is happening all weekend long at the National Western Complex. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. The Colorado Ballet is now performing: The Wizard of Oz

Septime Webre’s dazzling production returns to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, bringing Dorothy and a whirlwind of your favorite characters back down the Yellow Brick Road. Webre’s whimsical and timeless choreography showcases the athleticism of each dancer on their journey to Emerald City. Note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required for this event. Tickets can be purchased here.