7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 11-March 13, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning after a two-year hiatus

Denverites! If you want to celebrate all things Irish, there will be no better time to do so than this weekend. The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 60th year, returns to Union Station after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family-friendly event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop. Learn more here.

2. Hear some tunes for a good cause at Blues for Louisville and Superior

Several artists will perform in Lakewood this weekend to benefit families affected by the Marshall Fire. Sir Randall and the Red Queen, 50 Shades of Blue, Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs will be performing at Antero Hall, 9890 W. Girton Drive starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Click here for ticket information.

3. Can’t let go of carnival season just yet? Head to Grand Mesa this weekend

Get ready to play some games and win prizes at the Powderhorn Winter Carnival. There will be a starlight snowshoe tour, uphill races, kid's winter games, yoga class, live music, bonfires with s'mores, and much more! It’ll happen at Powderhorn Mountain Resort from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

4. Looking for home renovation ideas? You’ll want to attend the Springs Home Show

If you’re looking for home renovation ideas, head to Colorado Springs this weekend. The Springs Home Show will showcase the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Vendors from all over the place can help you tackle any crazy idea you may have for your home. The event is this weekend at the Hotel Elegante Conference and Event Center, 2886 South Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. More info here.

5. Denver Botanic Gardens – Leprechaun Gardens

Looking for an event for the whole family? Head out to the Denver Botanic Gardens for the Family Make and Take program: Leprechaun Gardens. Discover the legend of the leprechaun as you design, create and take home with you a miniature garden to attract these garden creatures. The event will be indoors. More info. on tickets and about the event can be found here.

6. Center for Colorado Women’s History – History Colorado

This Women’s History Month, why not take a trip to the Center for Colorado Women’s History? focuses on scholarship, research, lectures, tours and exhibits that expand the understanding and collective memory of the history of women in Colorado. More info. and hours of operation here.

7. Papi, Me and César Chávez

Su Teatro Denver’s most successful touring play to date, Papi, Me and César Chávez, tells the story of the United Farm Workers historic march from Delano to Sacramento in 1966 to protest poor working conditions through the experiences of one young girl who encourages her family to join the struggle. Ticket and performance times can be found here.