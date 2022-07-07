7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 8-10, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Join the fun at the Colorado Black Arts Festival

The 36th annual Colorado Back Arts Festival returns this weekend with music, food and art at City Park. Music stages will feature Brazilian, Caribbean and African drum and dance, spoken word, African roots music, and more. It takes place July 8-10. More info. here.

2. Enjoy some Music in the Mountains in Durango

If you’re up for some exceptional summer music festival with musicians of the highest caliber, head down to Durango for Music on the Mountains. The festival begins this Thursday and goes through July 31. Performances will take place at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College. More info. here.

3. Need more music in your life? Westcliffe is where you’ll want to be

The 19th annual High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival starts Thursday and goes through Sunday in the heart of the Rockies. The festival line-up includes Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Kathy Kallick Band, The Kody Norris Show, The Price Sisters, and more. Tickets are $70. More info. here.

4. Grab a beer with friends at the 2022 Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival

The Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival is one of the premiere summer events in Breckenridge each year bringing breweries for tastings, live music, a VIP area and wonderful food and retail vendors. It takes place at the Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center on Saturday, July 9, from noon to 5 p.m. More info. here.

5. Antique lovers, this festival is for you

The Rocky Mountain Antique Festival is taking place this Saturday and Sunday. Fans of antiques can enjoy shopping around for quality antique and vintage items as dozens of dealers descended upon Loveland from across 12 states in the nation. The show takes place at The Ranch Events complex from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info. here.

6. Central City Opera: The Light in the Piazza

Fans of theatre will want to head to Central City for “The Light in the Piazza,” which tells the tale of a strong-willed Southern housewife Margaret Johnson and her charming daughter Clara vacation in Italy during the summer of 1956. More info. here.

7. Skate City at Skyline Park

Downtown Denver’s first-ever outdoor roller rink is now open daily through Oct. 2. Enjoy free roller skating, mini-golf, plus your favorite local beers on tap. More info. here.