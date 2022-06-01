7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 3-5, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Love art but don’t want to go to a museum? It’s First Fridays weekend!

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. The Five Points Jazz Festival is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus

Once known as the “Harlem of the West,” Denver’s Five Points neighborhood was home to several jazz clubs which saw many of the great musicians of the genre stop by the Mile High City at one point or another. The Five Points Jazz Festival returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate this history neighborhood. The weekend-long festival takes place on Welton Street.

3. Into Bluegrass? You might want to head to Golden

Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend at New Terrain Brewing returns (free of charge) in Golden! The epic four-day weekend of music and beer will feature live performances from: Bill & Jillian Nershi, Coral Creek String Band with Bill Nershi, Adam Kinghorn & Friends, Long Road Home, High Country Hustle, Jake Leg, Rusty 44, Martin Gilmore Trio, Burn It Blue, and more. The festival happens from June 2-5.

4. Celebrate the Dolores River at their namesake festival

The Dolores River Fest is growing bigger and better with all day events in Joe Rowell Park this year. This community and family-oriented event features numerous vendors, events in and along the Dolores River, great food and drink, and best of all, superb music by national and local acts all afternoon and into the evening. The festival takes place June 4.

5. Care for a sip of wine? The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival is where you’ll want to be

They call it the Colorado Wine Festival because all you’ll find is wine made in the state of Colorado. Manitou Springs celebrates local wineries and vendors with the great day in the park, complete with three live music artists and a bevy of food trucks and tasty treats to pair with your wine samples. More info and tickets here.

6. Looking for a great deal on books? The Whale of a Used Book Sale

If you’re a bookworm or a cinephile, you’ll find no better deal than the one happening in Jefferson County this weekend. From June 2 through June 5, browse through thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records of all genres, children’s audiobooks, rare and collectibles at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden, Colo.

7. Ride the Rock this weekend in Castle Rock

Elephant Rock has had a tremendous “ride” dating back 35 years; one of the state’s longest standing cycling traditions. The tradition continues this year with three road courses and one great family ride. It’s all happening June 5 with all rides starting at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. For more information, click here.