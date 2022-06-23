7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 24-26, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Denver7!

The Colorado Avalanche are this close to getting their hands on Lord Stanley’s cup! After a not-so-good-very-bad Game 3 on Monday, the Avs had us all biting our nails for a moment there before making a comeback and beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in OT Wednesday. So why wouldn’t you watch what could be the deciding game for the cup with your pals this Friday?

Denver7 is the home of the Stanley Cup Final throughout the playoffs, and we'll have pre-game and post-game coverage after each game of the series, which you can watch on Denver7 or on the free Denver7+ streaming app.

Don’t want to host a watch party? Check out these spots across Colorado where you can watch the games.

2. Sashay away your troubles at Denver Pride Fest

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Denver PrideFest is back at Civic Center Park! Besides the annual parade and the Denver PRIDE 5K, the festival will have many more activities, including live performances by renown entertainers from the LGTB+ community across three stages. It’s happening all weekend long. Denver7 is proud sponsor of the event.

3. Learn more about Japanese culture at the Cherry Blossom Festival

Held each year since 1972, the Cherry Blossom Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival celebrates the Japanese-American heritage and culture through live entertainment, food, arts and crafts, and informative exhibits and demonstrations. It’s happening on Sakura Square in Denver this Saturday and Sunday.

4. Celebrate 100 years of the Greeley Stampede

Rustle up them doggies and head to Greeley, because the 100th annual Greeley Stampede kicks off this Thursday. Rich in tradition and heritage dating back to the late 1800s, this year’s Stampede is once again packed with a full line-up of rodeos, concerts, carnivals and other events. Info and tickets can be found here.

5. Listen to live music on top of mountain this weekend

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is kicking off 65 days of live, family-friendly music taking place all summer at the park’s stunning sky-high venue set at 7,160 feet. With six days of live music each week, every music enthusiast is sure to see an artist in their favorite genre. You can find the full lineup here.

6. Frank Lloyd Write: Inside the Walls

Frank Lloyd Wright Inside the Walls features decorative art objects from Kirkland Museum’s permanent collection designed by Wright (1867–1959) for 11 architectural projects, spanning 50 years of his 70-year career. Tickets and info. here.

7. Chicanos Sing the Blues

The Su Teatro summer hit returns to the stage just in time for heat and the cool shade of those June nights. At the intersection of “Blues and Barrio” is the place where… Chicanos Sing the Blues. Please note: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required before entry. Find tickets and more info. here.