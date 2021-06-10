7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 11-13, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this Memorial Day weekend.

1. Experience the Anythink Backyard Concert Series

Join Anythink Backyard Concert Series for their first in-person show of the season! Concerts take place on the second Friday of each month through August from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. This concert series is free and open to the public, but donations to the Anythink Foundation are encouraged. Head to their website to learn more.

2. Car lovers: Head to Parker Car Fest

Head over to 12th annual Parker Car Fest this Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. See hundreds of cars and explore 30 vendors in Downtown Parker. Funds from this event go directly to the Parker Task Force. Admission for this event is free.

3. Get out this weekend and listen to some jazz

City Park Jazz kicks off this Sunday with an in-person concert by The Burroughs from 6 – 8 p.m. The City Park Jazz summer concert series produces ten free jazz concerts each summer at the pavilion in Denver’s City Park. Bring your own blanket or folding chair and enjoy some of Denver’s best food trucks while watching the show.

4. Care for some ballet in the park?

Join Boulder Ballet for a summer evening of Ballet in the Park! On Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Civic Green Park and Sunday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at Boulder Bandshell, enjoy a program that feature the most memorable works from the season. Purchase tickets here.

5. Explore the overlooked wonder of our university through cosmic art

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum presents “All The Cosmos: A Canvas.” This new exhibit explores the wonder and beauty of our universe that’s often overlooked. Get your tickets today.

6. Take the family to the water park

Cool off at the Great Outdoors Water Park in Lafayette! From a lazy river to 21-foot-high double flume slides, there are a ton of fun amenities to enjoy. The park is open from now until August 13. Head here to learn more about tickets.

7. Head to the farmers market for fresh, local produce

Spend Sunday morning at the Arvada Farmers Market. Every Sunday from now until the end of September you can browse local crafts and fresh produce from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Bring the family and support local!

BONUS:

Sing with pride alongside the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus

The Denver Gay Men's Chorus virtual Pride concert reaches new heights with a varied program of newly recorded performances, a selection of archived favorites, and an appearance from Off Kilter!, DGMC's dynamic a cappella troupe. The concert, titled “Fierce, Fabolous, and Moving Forward” premieres Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. Please register here to receive the online link. The concert is free of charge.

Jodi’s Race for Awareness

Great news! You can now sign up for an in-person race and support a good cause! Jodi’s Race For Awareness, is the #1 fundraiser event for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. This year it is happening in person, with a virtual event option hosted by Jacyln Allen from Denver7 to those who are unable to attend. Spend the day outside with other members of the community.