7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 10-12, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get a Taste of Fort Collins this weekend

The 26th annual Taste of Fort Collins returns in-person to Olde Town Saturday and Sunday with Northern Colorado’s largest summer party, a celebration of music and love with T.I. & Cold War Kids, local food, artisans, and all things NoCo. This year’s event will again follow updated CDC and local safety protocols deemed appropriate at the time of the event

2. There’s a carnival happening this weekend in Aurora

Carnival on the Plaza takes place this weekend in Aurora. Enjoy inflatables, carnival games, face painting, balloon twisting, custom caricature drawings, frozen treats, activities available for individuals of all abilities and a visit from a special guest. Please note: No dogs and glass bottles will be allowed

3. Head to Parker for a one-of-a-kind festival

Parker Days began as a small community fair in the ‘70s but has since grown to take over most of the downtown Parker area for a weekend of music, food and beverage, and family fun. The Parker Days Festival takes place this Friday through Sunday with more than 200 marketplace artists and vendors, as well as more than 30 restaurant and food trucks along with beer, wine and specialty drinks. There will also be street performers, artisan demonstrations, ree kids crafts, games, and more. More info. here.

4. A uniquely Colorado tradition is happening in Creede

If you haven’t heard about burro racing in Colorado, you’re kind of missing out. Now that you know what it is, though, head to Creede this weekend for the town’s Donkey Dash! The dash will start and finish on Main Street adjacent to Basham Park and teams will consist only of a burro and a runner, covering 10 miles through Creede’s Historic Mining District. If you’d like more information about the event, click here.

5. Learn about a different culture during the Philippine Festival

The Filipino American Community of Colorado is holding their 27th annual Philippine Festival this weekend. Learn about the culture through food, exciting music and dance – not to mention the famous Filipino hospitality. More info. here.

6. Raise awareness by getting your pumping this weekend

Jodi’s Race For Awareness is the No. 1 fundraiser event for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. This year’s is happening Saturday, June 11 with same-day registration starting at 7 a.m. at City Park. Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen will be emceeing the event.

7. Hike anywhere you’d like to end hunger in Colorado

Hike to End Hunger is a great event for all ages. This fundraising event offers a time for the community to come together to raise awareness and funds to end hunger in our state. Hikers are also encouraged to share their involvement on social media and to tag @HungerFreeCo to have the opportunity to win prizes. Registration is $15. Registered participants will receive a link to start a fundraising page, as well as a Participant Fundraising Guide. To register, visit HiketoEndHunger.org.