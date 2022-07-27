7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 29-July 31, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate the spirit of the Mile High City at Denver Days Free Festival

The Denver Days Free Festival encourages neighbors to get to know their fellow neighbors by hosting block parties, picnics, and service projects with the focus on small, organic gatherings. There will be live music, tree planting, live mural art, cultural demonstrations, food trucks and much more. It’s happening at Civic Center Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Saturday. More info.

2. Bless this mess, it’s the UMS

One of the most anticipated music festivals of the summer on Denver’s South Broadway strip is back for three days of music, hundreds of artists and several stages to delight people who love the underground music scene. The Underground Music Showcase is happening from 3 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Friday; 1 p.m. – 1 a.m. on Saturday; and 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets and info. here.

3. Chicano Music Festival and Auction

The 26th annual Chicano Music Festival & Auction is happening now through Sunday. Enjoy five days of food, dancing and most importantly – music! For a full list of the schedule and programming, click here. Please note: You must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as well as wear a mask while inside Su Teatro Denver.

4. Head to Colorado Springs for a one-of-a-king festival

The Back to the People Festival is returning to Colorado Springs following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The community-based festival features two wet bars, two stages, live performances, 4 DJ’s as well as vendor booths. It’s happening Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Love fairs? How about a fair in the mountains?

The 51st annual Carbondale Mountain Fair starts Friday and goes through Sunday this weekend. Returning this year with an expanded format through downtown, events will center in Sopris Park. There will be music, art, pie-baking, wood splitting, fly-casting, belly-dancing, and much more. More info., including tickets, can be found here.

6. If you’re a music aficionado, you’ll want to head to Lyons

The 50th annual Rockygrass Festival is Lyons is promising to bring traditional bluegrass music to the area this weekend. For more information, including ticket and camping info., click here.

7. The Pine River Festival and Brewfest in Bayfield promises to be a blast

Get ready for Bayfield’s event of the year – the Pine River Festival & Brewfest. Come hungry, thirsty and ready to dance with the whole family to Eagle Park on Saturday for a day of non-stop fun. There will be craft beer, ciders, wines and spirits from the Four Corners, as well as a Kid Zone with games and activities to keep them entertained and engaged. For more info. and tickets, click here.