7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 22-24, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Sloan’s Lake Park this weekend after a two-year hiatus due the coronavirus pandemic. Enjoy dragon boat races, great food, an Asian marketplace, endless entertainment, and thousands of members of the community gathering for a sorely missed annual celebration. The official opening ceremony will take place on Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event. More info. here.

2. Yoga on the Rocks

Yogis of all levels can begin their sun salutations by flowing with the serene and beautiful outdoor setting of the most breathtaking venues in the world – Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets are $17 per session and go up from there, depending on how many Saturdays you want to do the downward dog pose in Morrison. Tickets can be purchased online here.

3. Evergreen Summerfest

Drawing artists from across the region and offering nearly 100 booths for attendees to peruse, this annual two-day festival also features live music from local favorite bands, food trucks and spirits vendors, a children’s craft and activity area, and a glorious landscape in which to enjoy it all! The event is happening this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail in Evergreen. More info. here.

4. Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

The 13th Annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival (RGWF) features whitewater competitions and land-based recreation events to celebrate the whitewater season on the Arkansas River. Held in the refurbished and family-friendly Centennial Park in Cañon City, the Whitewater Festival pairs boats, bands, and beer for a weekend of fun-filled (and whitewater-fueled) events. For more info., click here.

5. Sunrise to Sunset at Winter Park

USA Cycling is hosting the National Championships on the Winter Park trails for a third year in 2022. The section of trails is ideal for a 12-hour relay form used in Sunrise to Sunset. For more info., click here.

6. 9no. festival annual de la Independencia del Peru

The 9th annual Festival de la Independencia del Perú at La Raza Park brings together the Peruvian community in Colorado and celebrates Peru’s Independence Day, which is July 28. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of Festival de la Independencia del Perú. Attendees can enjoy Peruvian food including ceviche de pescado, lomo saltado, anticuchos de corazón and more. The event also features Peruvian music dance and art. Admission to the festival is free.

7. I’m a Masterpiece – Destination Health

Join the Center for African American Health at the City Park Pavilion on July 23, 2022 for the finale of our I’m a Masterpiece health fair series! While there will be no walk/run this year, you can expect a variety of exhibitors and activities in the park for all ages.