7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 15-July 17, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

Be aware that COVID-19 transmission remains high across several parts of the state, and the CDC recommends you wear a high-quality mask (N95 or its equivalents) if you’re going to large gatherings.

1. Break a sweat at the Global Dance Festival at Mile High

The Global Dance Festival is happening his weekend at Mile High. Above & Beyond, Excision, Lane 8, Liquid Stranger, Seven Lions, Two Friends, Oliver Heldens, Cosmic Gate, and more will perform. Tickets range from $40-69. The party begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and more here.

2. Immerse yourself in a different culture at the 6th Colombian Independence Festival

Fundación de Colombianos en Colorado is bringing a unique festival to promote the Colombian culture, art, gastronomy, music, folklore, and much more. It will take place at Pulaski Park, 3300 E. Bayaud Ave. in Denver. The event is free of charge.

3. Head to the mountains for Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival

Clink your glass for the Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival in River Run Village this weekend with hundreds of varietals of wines to sip and savor, local food vendors, Colorado jazz musicians and more. More info. and tickets here.

4. Listen to some good music at the Telluride Americana Festival

The Americana Music Festival is an annual singer-songwriter event celebrating the best of Americana music. Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Chris Knight, Hayes Carll, Emily Scott Robinson, and more will perform. The festival takes place Thursday through Sunday. Tickets and more information here.

5. Mile High Dance Festival

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents the Mile High Festival this Friday and Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at 119 Park Ave. W. in Denver. There will be food, vendors, performances, and activities for all ages. The event is free to the public. More info. can be found here.

6. Lavender Festival at Denver Botanic Gardens

More than 2,000 lavender plants set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms' Lavender Garden. The festival includes lavender demonstrations, farm tours and live music and is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. Drums Along the Rockies

This summer, Drums Along the Rockies will head north to one of the newest college stadiums in the nation! Canvas Stadium on the CSU campus will host an all-star line-up of drum corps on July 16th including the Blue Devils, Santa Clara Vanguard and Colorado’s own Blue Knights. The event takes place Saturday in Fort Collins. More info. and tickets can be found here.