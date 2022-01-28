7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 28-30, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get dressed in your best Viking garments and head to Golden for Ullr Grass

If you couldn’t make it to Ullr Fest in Breckenridge this year, you still have a chance to appease the Norse god of winter this weekend during the 8th annual Ullr Grass Music and Beer Fest. Enjoy live music, performing arts, craft beer as you parade with your best Viking outfits. Tickets and info can be found here.

2. Ready for a Snowdown? Head to Durango this weekend

If you’re going to be in the mountains this weekend, head down to Durango for the city’s 44th Snowdown winter festival. This family-friendly event will have the Snowdown Scavenger Hunt, a knight in armored combat show, kam jam, karaoke, kids’ snow games, a billiard tournament, the Snowdown Parade of Lights and much, much more. A full list of scheduled events can be found here.

3. Check out some great art at the International Snow Sculpture Championships

Nine different teams from around the world have been working for hours on end to hand-carve 20-ton blocks of snow into enormous works of art. The result is a temporary outdoor gallery in historic downtown Breckenridge, which you’ll be able to view this weekend. Please note: Time reservations will be required on Saturday. Learn more here.

4. Let fruitcakes fly in Manitou Springs once again!

It’s no secret most of us are not fond of fruitcake and would rather toss it than be subjected to another bite during the holidays. The idea wasn’t lost on the people of Manitou Springs, who in 1995 started tossing them around in downtown. The tradition continues this week for the 27th year. Tickets are $1 and the event takes place at Memorial Park. More info. here.

5. Stay cool at the Rio Frio Ice Festival

Head down to southern Colorado for the Rio Frio Ice Festival. Enjoy ice carving demonstrations, a disco golf tournament, a Kiwanis costume contest, a fire and ice bonfire, the Rio Frio 5K on ice and much, much more. The race begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cole Park. Head here for a full list of scheduled events.

6. Blues for Boulder: Concert benefiting Marshall Fire families

The music community is coming together this weekend to help those affected by the Marshall Fire. “Blues for Boulder” will happen this Sunday starting at noon at Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S Broadway. Tickets are $20 per person and $30 for couples. All proceeds will go the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. More info here.

7. High School Confidential – A Buntport Collaboration

From the minds of Buntport Theaters’ Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz comes a multitude of characters to show us the crazy way we look back on the “good old days.” The play takes place this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Sant Fe Drive. Tickets are $22. Proof of vaccination is required and those attending will be required to wear a mask throughout the performance. More info here.