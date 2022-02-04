7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 4-6, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Love pups? Head to Golden this weekend

Golden will once again celebrate Golden Retrievers with the return of the “Goldens in Golden” event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event celebrates these pups and yes, you’ll be able to get selfies with them! The event is weather permitting.

2. Celebrate Team USA in Colorado Springs

Join the fun and celebrate Team USA as they compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Downtown Winter Fest in Colorado Springs! From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., come out and enjoy sport and cultural demonstrations, live music, beer garden, and Olympic & Paralympic competition on the jumbotron.

3. Love nature? Want to get outside? Head to the Bald Eagle Festival

Head to Barr Lake State Park in Brighton this weekend for the 10th annual Bald Eagle Festival for a guided hike starting at 9 a.m., followed by a live bald eagle presentation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be kids’ crafts, face painters and shuttles to the gazebo.

4. Ready for Grand Lake’s 2022 Winter Carnival?

A completely outdoor winter event inspired by famous winter sports events is happening in Grand Lake and is completely free to attend. The event will include teapot curling, snowshoe + snowball biathlon, fat-biking course, ski bike hill, a snowman building contest, parent-child sled pull, human bowling, ice skating, and much more. The event will end with a firework show at 8 p.m. Click here for the list of full events.

5. Burn the calories you’ll eat next Sunday during the Super Bowl 5K in Denver

Want to burn a few calories before Super Bowl weekend next Sunday? While the Broncos won’t be participating this year (again), why not have a little fun and get a good workout in before we’re all glued to the T.V. next Sunday? The race is happening at Washington Park and starts at 9 a.m. Click here to register.

6. Head to Delaney Butte Lakes in Walden for an ice fishing contest

You want adventure in the wild and some cash to come along with that? Delaney Butte Lakes in Walden is where you’ll want to be this weekend. Crash prizes go up to $1,500! Registration is $50 for adults and $15 for kids under the age of 16. More information can be found here.

7. Snowshoe for Peru in Eagle (or wherever you may be)

Join Corazón de Esperanza for the 9th annual Snowshoe for Peru 5K, which will take place at 10 a.m. at Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle. If you can’t make it but would like to participate regardless, you can join in virtually on the course of your choice. More information and how to register can be found here.