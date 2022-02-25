7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 25-27, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate diversity at Arvada WinterFest

Winterfest is bringing together many cultures to celebrate diversity with performances, games, good and more at McIlvoy Park, 5750 Upham Street. Asian, Native American, Mexico and Russian cultures will be represented during the event, which goes from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn more here.

2. Enjoy great food at the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off and Carnivale Parade in Manitou Springs

Head to Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs for the 28th annual Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off where you can enjoy gumbo samples from a variety of chefs and other cooks – and yes, you’ll be able to vote for your favorite. It’s all taking place Saturday at 11 a.m. More info here.

3. Hear some tunes at the WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat Springs

Live music, drinks, games, a kids’ zone, food and more await you at the 10th annual WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat Springs. The three-day festival kicks off Friday and goes through Sunday. Check out the schedule and get tickets here.

4. Ready for some winter games? Head to Vail The Winter Mountain Games, a project of the Vail Valley Foundation, will take place this weekend in Vail. Thousands of pro and amateur adventure athletes will converge upon the mountains of Vail to compete in four disciplines and more than eight competitions including fat tire bike racing, skimo, snowshoe, bootlegger, and more. There will be music and much more.

5. Prepare yourself for an All-Out Mardi Crawl

If you’re down for a challenge, why not an all-out Mardi Gras Crawl? Head to Bear Creek Lake Park for a 5K, 10K, or Half-Marathon race. It takes place Saturday at 8 a.m. Register here.

6. Want to take it slow? See the Commemorative Air Force Rise Above exhibit

In celebration of Black History Month, join Wings Over the Rockies and the Commemorative Air Force to experience the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) in this limited time traveling exhibition. The exhibition goes through Saturday, Feb. 26.

7. Delight your ears during Denver Concert Band: Suites & Treats

The Denver Concert Band presents: Suites and Treats, with featuring guest artist Richard Harris on Sun., Feb. 27 starting at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.