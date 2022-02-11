7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 11-13, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Help raise money for charity in the Denver Cupid's Undie Run

Join thousands of runners in cities across the U.S., in-person or virtually, for a fun undie run on Saturday, Feb. 12 to support those affected by NF. The genetic disorder causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The $50 registration includes drinking, a mile-ish jog and dance party at Stoney's Bar and Grill, located at 1111 Lincoln St. in Denver.

2. Sunset Stroll for Valentine's Day at the Butterfly Pavilion

Spend an evening in the rainforest in a guided tour for Valentine's Day at the Butterfly Pavilion. The Sunset Stroll event will allow visitors to explore the tropics at dusk to enjoy creatures that seldom come out during the day and dusk-blooming flowers. Tickets are available every 15 minutes for 20 people from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14. Tickets are $8 per person for members and $10 per person for nonmembers. Pre-registration isn't required but is recommended.

3. Enjoy live music while wandering the galleries at the Clyfford Still Museum

Denver-based guitarist El Javi will perform live music at the Clyfford Still Museum that can be enjoyed from any gallery in the museum during your visit. The performances — which incorporate elements of flamenco, progressive rock, classical, folk and world music — are included with museum admission, and no registration is required. El Javi will perform from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

4. Visit the free Loveland Sweetheart Festival for family-friendly fun

The Loveland Sweetheart Festival will feature a special effects light show, live entertainment, the Palace of Sweets, kids zone oversized building bricks, games and activities, Tunnel of Love, interactive art projects, Loveland Pub and Beer Hall, food trucks, Sweetheart Classic 4-miler race and the Little Miss Valentine and Little Mr. Cupid contest. Located in the downtown Foundry Plaza, the free event runs from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 1-9 p.m. on Feb. 12.

5. Celebrate Steamboat's western heritage at the Winter Carnival

For 109 years, the winter tradition has featured a variety of events that highlight Steamboat Springs' tradition of winter sports. It features unique events like kids pulled on skis behind horses down a snow-covered main street, to the Lighted Man at the Night Show Extravaganza. Started as a way to help residents cope with cabin fever, the event has become a long time tradition. Winter Carnival begin Feb. 9 and runs through Feb. 13.

6. Check out an exciting Monster Jam truck show

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam Trucks at Ball Arena. Running from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, there are shows that feature a blend of old-school racing and new-school free-style competition. There will also be intermission entertainment. Tickets start as low as $28.

7. Experience Georgetown's first Winterfest

For the first time, Georgetown is hosting “Winterfest, Featuring a Night of Ice & Fire” on Saturday, Feb. 12. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will include, food trucks, unique vendors in Strousse Park, live music on the Library stage, a hockey tournament, skating and winter themed activities in the historic downtown area.