7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 24-26, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Enjoy an evening of winter-themed activities at Four Mile Historic Park

Visit Four Mile Historic Park’s December Delights for an evening of winter-themed immersive activities and interactive fun. From now through Jan. 2, 2022, guests will enjoy seasonal snacks and beverages, scavenger hunts, live music, ice skating, kids crafts and activities. Head here to get your tickets!

2. Get lost in the magic of Winter Wonderlights in Loveland

Winter Wonderlights in Loveland is in full swing! Wander through the park’s light displays and enjoy 30-minute music and light shows every night. Don’t miss out on Winter Wonderlights LIVE events that will take place on select nights throughout November and December. The LIVE nights will include activities, performances, vendors and more! Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public, but visitors are encouraged to bring and donate canned food to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County.

3. Want more lights? Head to the Butterfly Pavilion

Head to the Butterfly Pavilion for Living Lights! Denver’s newest and most immersive holiday attraction will open Dec. 17 and run through Jan. 2, 2022. Each evening from 5:40 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry at 8:15 p.m.) families will enjoy aerial artists and performers, glowing exhibits, festive photo ops, a kids-glow-in-the-dark party with the butterfly princess, and, of course, plenty of chances to see invertebrate animals! Proceeds from this festival will help support the Butterfly Pavilion. Reservations are required, so be sure to reserve your spot today!

4. Can't wait for Santa? Track his journey from the North Pole

Track Santa this Christmas Eve! Since 1955, North American Aerospace Defense Command (or NORAD) has been Santa and his sleigh. Everyone can track Santa through their website, or their mobile app, as well as receive updates about his trip. Curious kids can even visit their website to explore Santa’s village before the big trip!

5. Stare in awe at the magic of Luminova Holidays

Head to Elitch Gardens for Luminova Holidays! From November 26 – January 2, Elitch will be lit up with over three million holiday lights, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 25-foot-tall snowman that never melts, a 200-foot-long candy cane tunnel and more! Enjoy rides, holiday-themed activities, strolling holiday entertainers, and Santa and his elves. Reservations are required and available every hour from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

6. Care for some golf this holiday season?

Adventure Golf presents Holiday Lights Mini Golf! Play mini golf under the grow of 100,000 magical holiday lights on all three of their golf courses. Tickets are only sold in-person at the park and reservations are not required.

7. Haven't been to Zoo Lights? What are you waiting for!

Zoo Lights is celebrating 125 years with a wild holiday extravaganza. From now until Jan. 2, 2022 wander through two million LED lights over 80-acres with fun around every corner. The event this year boasts new installations along with season favorites, such as nightly ice-carving demonstrations. There will be outdoor animal viewings for cold-weather species, and the Tropical Discovery building will be open offering access to 1,800 animals. Get your tickets today!