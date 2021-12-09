7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 10-12, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Discover the magic of Denver Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights is celebrating 125 years with a wild holiday extravaganza. From now until Jan. 2, 2022, wander through two million LED lights over 80-acres with fun around every corner. The event this year boasts new installations along with season favorites, such as nightly ice-carving demonstrations. There will be outdoor animal viewings for cold-weather species, and the Tropical Discovery building will be open offering access to 1,800 animals. Get your tickets today!

2. Head to Civic Center Park for a one-of-a-kind holiday market

The Denver Christkindlmarket is open at Civic Center Park! The Christkindlemarket has been Colorado’s only authentic German Market for over 20 years. Explore alleys of wooden huts filled with unique gifts and delicious treats, all while enjoying live holiday music. The market is free and opened daily through Dec. 23.

3. Perk up your ears for the Song of the Season concert

Save the date for the Denver Children’s Choir’s Song of the Season Concert this Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert will take place at Park Hill United Church and will be followed by the Premier Choir Concert at 7 p.m. The Denver Children’s Choir provides in-school and after-school choral programs throughout Denver for children ages 7-18 of diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. Tickets for the concert are available for both in-person and live stream.

4. Celebrate winter in Boulder

Celebrate winter in Boulder at Freezie Fest! This Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pearl Street Mall will transform into an all-things-winter extravaganza. Snowmen, free train rides, crafts, activities, and visits with Santa and reindeer games will be available to all! Head here to learn more.

5. Get your pet a photo with Santa!

Calling all pet parents! On Saturdays and Sundays from now through Dec. 19, you can get a FREE photo with Santa and your pet at participating PetSmart locations. Santa Paws will be available from noon to 3 p.m. so bring your furry friends donned in their best holiday attire. You can take photos on your personal device or use their free digital file through email. Find participating locations and book your spot today!

6. Looking for more festive fun? You'll want to be in Golden this weekend

Head to Golden for the Olde Golden Holiday Parade this Saturday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. and will run down Washington Ave. from 10th Street to 13th Street. See elves, marching bands, floats, Victorian carolers, antique cars, the Grinch, Buffalo Bill, and Santa! Be sure to stick around after the parade and grab lunch at a local restaurant and get some holiday shopping done at the galleries, boutiques, and stores in historic downtown Golden!

7. Haven't seen The Nutcracker yet? Mark it off your list this holiday season

The Colorado Ballet’s The Nutcracker is BACK with live performances. Featuring all new sets and costumes, this beloved holiday classic is sure to delight audiences of all ages. The show sells out every year, so be sure to secure your ticket today!