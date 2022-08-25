7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 151st Colorado State Fair! The state fair will run for 11 days and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestocks and more. Information and tickets here.

2. Love old-fashioned festivals? Head to Loveland

The 126th Old Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival will kick off Friday Aug. 26 with a corn roast kick-off, a corn shucking contest and live music. But wait, there’s more! Continuing on Saturday, the day begins with a parade through downtown Loveland, live music, food, drinks and more. It’s all happening at the Old Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. For more information, click here.

3. Get peachy at the Fort Collins Peach Festival

The Fort Collins Peach Festival is about all things peach (hence the name, duh). Enjoy delicious food and wash it all down with cold drinks. Give your taste buds a break from the food and the beer and enjoy live music from the Swashbuckling Doctors, Clark Street Station, Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, and much more. This year’s Peach Festival will support the Food Bank of Larimer County and other initiatives of the Rotary Clubs in Fort Collins. Ticket and festival schedule can be found here.

4. Head to Eagle for a one-of-a-kind music festival

If you’re down for some tunes, head to Eagle this weekend for the Eagle Music Festival. The annual fundraiser benefitting the Red Ribbon Project is Saturday, Aug. 27. More info and tickets can be found here.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season continues this weekend with Oakhurst and chain Station. More info here.

6. JFS: Rocking Colorado for 150 years featuring Nathaniel Rateliffe

Join the Jewish Family Service of Colorado for food, fun, and a special solo acoustic performance by Denver’s very own Nathaniel Rateliff. Tickets can be found here.

7. Take a stroll through the Summer Art Market

Summer Art Market is the Art Students League of Denver’s most popular event of the year. Come to our doorstep in the West Wash Park neighborhood to shop the best in local artwork. The market features more than 100 Colorado artist vendors, plus cold beer, food fresh from the grill, and Sweet Action ice cream.