7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 12-Aug. 14, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Raise a glass at the Estes Park Wine Festival

The 7th annual Estes Park Wine Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote, and unlimited tastings. More info. can be found here.

2. Black Forest Festival in Colorado Springs

The 2022 Black Forest Festival will be better than ever with live music, exciting demos, and a return of the Outhouse Races. The festival is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Black Forest Community Center. More info. can be found here.

3. Love folk music? Head to the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons

The Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is happening Friday through Sunday at Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 W. Main Street in Lyons, Colo. Enjoy three days of music, camping, and inspiration. Tickets and more information can be found here.

4. Free concert at the Park benefitting Hands of the Carpenter

Hands of the Carpenter, which provides vehicle-related services for single mothers with dependent children, is hosting a free concert at the Grant Amphitheater in Littleton’s Clement Park on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The concert will feature Hazel Miller & the Collective. More information can be found here.

5. Sculpture in the Park Show & Sale

The 2022 Sculpture in the Park Show is happening Friday through Sunday at Benson Sculpture Garden, 2908 Aspen Drive in Loveland, Colo. More info. here.

6. Learn about Brazilian culture at the Colorado Brazil Fest

The Colorado Brazil Fest – the largest festival of its kind in Colorado – is happening Thursday through Saturday at the Pearl St. Mall courthouse block. Enjoy three days of Brazilian music, dance and food featuring Ginga, Bateria Alegria, Dexter Payne Quintet, Michelle Castro and more. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Run for the Ring

The 8th annual Run for the Ring 5K/Walk and Kids will be in-person this year following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race will bring together Barbara Davis Center patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the brass ring – the cure for type 1 diabetes. The race is happening Saturday at 8 a.m. (registration happens an hour earlier). At the Anschutz Medical Campus, 1775 Aurora Court in Aurora, Colo. All proceeds from this run/walk will support the efforts and programs of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, whose mission is to fund research, promote diabetes awareness and education, assist families in need, provide continuing education scholarships and sponsor social activities for children and their families. More info. here.