7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 8-10, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Looking for something fun for the kiddos? There’s a festival for them this weekend

The Northern Colorado Children’s Festival is happening this Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley hotel. The festival offers many forms of quality play experiences for children ages 0-8, where families will get to engage in hands-on activities that help their child develop fine motor skills, teach children about science and the human body, provide resources about health eating and much more. Tickets can be found here.

2. If you want to a more chill weekend, head to a Rachmaninoff concert in Denver

Norwegian conductor Rune Bergmann will make his Colorado Symphony debut for Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concert No. 2. Other performances will include Carl Nielsen’s Fourth Symphony and Guiseppe Verdi’s Overture from ‘La Forza del destino.’ The concert is happening Sunday, April 10 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Celebrate the end of winter in a Springalicious fashion at Steamboat Ski Area

Steamboat Ski Area will celebrate the end of spring with the Springalicious festival, takin place now through Sunday, April 10. Head to the slopes for a wild and hilarious races featuring homemade cardboard crafts, constructed only from cardboard, glue, string, water-based paint, duct tape, and any other adhesive you can think of. There will be food, free music, and much more. See the full schedule of events here.

4. The Lakers take on the Nuggets at Ball Arena this Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets this weekend. If you’re looking for the LeBron James-Nikola Jokić matchup and don’t want to miss it, get you and your friends to Ball Arena this Sunday. Be there before 7:30 p.m., because that’s when the fun begins. Ticket info here.

5. Take the plunge into icy waters for a good cause

Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado. Funds raised through the Polar Plunge help to support programs such as Young Athletes, Unified Sports, Inclusive Health and Athlete Leadership Programs, to name a few. The event is this Saturday, April 9 and Denver7’s Micah Smith will be emceeing.

6. Listen to some tunes and raise money for Food Bank of the Rockies

Musicians United for Change is proud to present their second annual 2022 Musicians United for Change Youth Benefit Concert April 9-10, 2022 on the Musicians United for Change YouTube channel. The concert will raise funds for Food Bank of the Rockies. Denver7 is a proud partner of this event.

7. XicanIndie Film Fest XXIV

The Xicano Independent Filmmakers Festival, the XicanIndie Film Fest for short, is an annual four-day festival that highlights the artistry and experiences of the Latinx community in four areas, the Chicano Independent Filmmakers, Latino World Cinema, El Epoca de Oro ( the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema) and Cine Mejicano. The film festival is taking place at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center from April 7-10. More info and full schedule can be found here. Please note: COVID-19 protocols remain in place at Su Teatro, so be prepared to wear a mask inside and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before getting in the door.