7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 29-May 1, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get inspired at the 2022 Denver Travel and Adventure Show

America’s favorite travel show is returning to Denver this weekend, from April 30 to May 1, Denverites can explore endless vacation options, plan their favorite trip face-to-face, meet travel celebrities, discover over 150 travel destinations, attend dozens of educational seminars, and much more. It’s all happening at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

2. Monster Jam returns to Colorado Springs

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam Trucks at the Broadmoor World Arena. Running from April 29-May 1, there are shows for the whole family. Tickets can be found here.

3. Go watch some birds at Mountain Plover Festival

You may not know it, but the Karval Mountain Plover Festival began when Karval community members were looking at economic opportunities for this small community. So, every year, the community comes together to “bring the bird lovers to the bird.” There will not only be bird watching, but also wildlife viewing tours, entertainment, history, arts and crafts, antiques, and lots of good food! It’s happening Saturday and Sunday in Karval, Colo. More info here.

4. An alpacalypse is upon us in Denver this weekend

Is the apocalypse upon us? Who knows! But here’s one thing that’s certain: The alpacalypse is definitely happening this weekend as hundreds of them convene in Denver for the Great Western Alpaca Show. Need a little more motivation to go? How ‘bout the chance to come face-to-face with them in the Alpaca Selfie Booth? Yes, you read that right – you’ll be able to take selfies with the alpacas for free! It’ll take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at the National Western Stock Show Complex. The show is free and open from the public.

5. Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) PurpleStride

PanCAN PurpleStride is the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, and one of those events is taking place in Colorado. The PurpleStride is taking place Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at the Auraria Campus – Tivoli quad. More info. on how to register here.

6. Tiny Tots: Science of Sound Science of Sound will be a truly unique musical experience, giving kids a chance to hear orchestra music live and in-person, and to learn and experiment with how sound is made. You'll get demos by individual instruments, wacky musical experiments, and - of course - beautiful music. Tickets and info here.

7. Good Day Sunshine at Su Teatro Denver

Your favorite Beatles’ hits in story and song will come alive this weekend during a performance of Good Day Sunshine, at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center. Find tickets and more info here. Please note: COVID-19 protocols remain in place at Su Teatro, so be prepared to wear a mask inside and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before getting in the door.