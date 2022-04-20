7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 22-24, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Like Jazz? Head to Greeley for a one-of-a-kind festival

The largest event of its kind in the nation, the UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival brings together internationally recognized artists, jazz lovers, award-winning clinicians, and over 250 college, high school, and middle school big bands, combos, and vocal jazz groups. It’s happening from Thursday to Saturday. Buy tickets here.

2. Hear some tunes at the Bluebird Music Festival in Boulder

The Bluebird Music Festival will be back at Macky Auditorium in Boulder this Saturday and Sunday. Featured artists include Colin Meloy of The Decembrists, Langhorne Slim (Full Band), The Lone Below, Margo Price, Waxahatchee, Langhorne Slim, Scott T. Smith, and Bedouine. Tickets and more info can be found here.

3. It's going to be a fun day for kids at the Día del Niño event at Clyfford Still Museum

Head over to the Clyfford Still Museum for a city-wide celebration of children around the world during Día del Niño (Day of the Child). Stop by the Museum’s outdoor forecourt to explore tin folk art by making a Hojalata with visual arts educator Victoria Martinez and enjoy live performances. Inside the Museum, explore Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind, an exhibition curated by and for children. These activities are free and no registration is required. The event happens Sunday from 10:30 a .m. to 12:30 p.m. More info. here.

4. Drive down to Colorado Springs for FamilyFest

The 3rd Annual FamilyFest Colorado Springs is happening this weekend. FamilyFest Colorado Springs is the annual indoor family festival featuring family-type vendors, vendor prizes, fun & educational stage presentations and kid's entertainment. Each vendor has a free kid's activity. Learn more here.

5. Go to the Children’s Museum for a Party for Our Planet

Celebrate Earth Day this weekend with daily activities all about our big, beautiful planet! Join the folks over at the Children’s Museum in Denver to meet some critters, taste sustainable recipes, explore the garden and so much more. Tickets and info. here.

6. The Denver Tennis Park Community Fest & Open House is happening this weekend

The Denver Tennis Park is holding a community test and Open House this Sunday, April 23. More info. here.

7. Celebrate Día del Niño at the Denver Art Museum

Join the Denver Art Museum’s 20th annual Día del Niño, a global celebration of all children. Visitors will enjoy free general admission with full access to the museum (including the acclaimed exhibitions Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche and ReVisión: Art in the America) on top of bilingual activities, hands-on artmaking, musical and artistic performances, and more. More info., including tickets and schedule, here.