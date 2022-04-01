7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 1-3, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. A fest for the whole family in Denver? We’re in!

If you’re looking for something the whole family can do this weekend, head over to the Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum for the 4th annual Family Fest. Activities for kids are free and include a chance to meet characters from Ghostbusters and Huey the Dinosaur. There’s the ever-popular Diaper Derby with races for toddler and babies! For parents, find family-oriented products and services. FamilyFest is Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets and info. here.

2. The largest train show west of the Mississippi is back!

The Rocky Mountain Train Show, the largest train show west of the Mississippi, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show will take place at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street in Denver. The show covers almost three acres showcasing huge operating layouts, LEGOs, fun kids’ activities and much more. The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buy tickets here.

3. Bigfoot hunters, now’s your chance to see the big cryptid

Estes Park Bigfoot Days is returning this year following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, so get ready for the Bigfoot BBQ, an outdoor festival in Bond Park, as well as appearances and talks from TV Bigfoot celebrities and experts, live music, outdoor-themed activities for the whole family, food and drink, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours and much more!

4. Ready to let go of winter? Burn a snowman in Silverthorne

Celebrate the end of winter and the return of Spring with Silverthorne residents, as they bid the season adieu with a symbolic burning of the snowman. The brighter the fire burns, the warmer our spring will be (at least that’s what the legend says). The tradition, as it exists in the U.S. today, originated in March 1971 at Lake Superior State University in Michigan. Besides the burning of the snowman, there’ll be live music, live art, crafts and food and drink. The event takes place this April Fools Day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5. Take the plunge into icy waters for a good cause

Denver7 is proud to once again sponsor the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers, including some of your favorite television personalities, to jump into frigid cold waters to raise money for the organization. Funds raised through the Polar Plunge help to support programs such as Young Athletes, Unified Sports, Inclusive Health and Athlete Leadership Programs, to name a few. The event is this Sunday. More information can be found here.

6. A beer fest, bluegrass and a bazaar? Head to Winter Park Resort

The 4th annual BigWonderful at Winter Park Resort returns with over 20+ local breweries serving unlimited samples from 1 p.m – 5 p.m. It’s not just a beef rest, though: Enjoy live bluegrass while shopping at 30+ Colorado makers featuring a wide range of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry, unique gifts, and more! Info and tickets can be found here.

7. The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus presents: Motown and more

The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus presents: Motown and more, featuring the first-ever collaboration with world-renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The Cleo II ensemble will perform three world premiere works, choreographed by Ms. Parker Robinson specifically for this concert. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.