7 best things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend: May 27-30, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Amp the cause at Denver Day of Rock

Denver Day of Rock is a one-day music festival benefitting the work of Amp the Cause. This free event features four stages of live music along Denver’s LoDo District. More info. here.

2. In the mood for some outdoor art? Check out the Denver Arts Festival

The summer arts festival season will open with the 23rd Annual Denver Arts Festival, May 28-29, at Conservatory Green in Central Park. xperience fine art and fine crafts from over 140 Colorado and national Artists. You can make a day of it with plenty of art to see, wine tasting from La Crema Winery, food trucks, adult beverages, plus free live music both days. There is the Kids Art Zone where kids can create their own paintings to take home with them.

3. Lace up for the BOLDERBoulder, which returns after a 2-year hiatus

One of the biggest races in the U.S. – if the most the most fun – returns to Boulder this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The BOLDERBoulder is taking place Memorial Day - one of the largest gatherings for the holiday weekend. More info. here.

4. Finished running? Head to the Boulder Creek Festival afterward

Don’t want to travel far to kick-off the summer in the Front Range? Then head over to the Boulder Creek Festival! There will be lots of music, great eats, kids’ activities, a market, fitness classes, a fine art expo and more. Head here for more info.

5. Head to the Pikes Peak region for the Meadow Grass Music Festival

MeadowGrass Music Festival kicks off summer in the Pikes Peak region. The event, which happens over Memorial Day weekend, is known for attracting up-and-coming talent from the region and all over the world. There will also be kids’ activities, workshops, yoga, late-night shows for campers and more. The three-day event takes place in Black Forest, Colorado. More info. here.

6. Want something fun in the mountains? The Festival of the Brewpubs is happening this weekend

Arapahoe Basin will host the Festival of the Brewpubs this Sunday at Mountain Goat Plaza. Come out for some super-scenic beer sampling from dozens of breweries. $50 gets you unlimited beer sampling. More info. here.

7. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2022 free concert summer season is underway and will run through early October. This weekend, enjoy music from the Gasoline Lollipops with Jimbo Darville & the Truckadours, and The Polish Ambassador.