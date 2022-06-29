DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Looking for art? The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is where you’ll want to be

More than 250 national and international artists, as well 15 performing artists, will take over the Cherry Creek Arts Festival this weekend, as it returns from its two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will also be Creation Station activities for children, food, and interactive art experiences for everyone. It’s all happening this weekend. Learn more about the festival here.

2. Continue celebrating 100 years of the Greeley Stampede

Rustle up them doggies and head to Greeley, because the 100th annual Greeley Stampede is now underway. Rich in tradition and heritage dating back to the late 1800s, this year’s Stampede is once again packed with a full line-up of rodeos, concerts, carnivals and other events. Info and tickets can be found here.

3. Celebrate the United States of America across Colorado

From fireworks to parades, communities across Colorado are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend. Because there are a bunch of events happening across the state, we’ve compiled them here so you can find the Independence Day event nearest you.

4. Can’t stop looking at art? Check out the Snowmass Art Festival

If you’re heading to the mountains and want to do something other than hiking, check out the Snowmass Art Festival, a three-day event that showcases local Colorado and national artists, representing a wide array of mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, and more. Click here to learn more.

5. There’s going to be a hot air balloon rally in the Gunnison/Crested Butte area

Want to escape the firework shows and experience the 4th of July a little differently this year? Head to the annual Gunnison /Crested Butte rally, happening Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Jorgenson Park. More info. here.

6. Think you’ve discovered all the brews Colorado has to offer?

The 2022 Field of Drinks Brew Fest will be held Saturday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the main ballfield at Metcalfe Park in Fountain, Colorado. The festival will feature unlimited tasting of over 60 local brewer’s best beers, food trucks, entertainment, and games. ACBF will be on hand along with other vendors. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Enjoy even more art at the 19th annual Telluride Plein Air Festival

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Sheridan Arts Foundation hosts 23 nationally renowned plein air artists in Telluride for a week of outdoor art. The festival runs from Thursday to Monday. More information is available here.