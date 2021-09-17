7 best things to do around Denver this weekend: Sept. 17-19, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Recycle your electronics with Denver7

Recycle your electronics with the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive. Do you have old or broken electronics laying around? Denver7 is partnering with Techno Rescue for the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 7 am to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Almost anything that plugs into the wall or uses a battery can be recycled at this event! It is just $5 per carload plus additional fees for some items.

2. Enjoy free music at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver

Check out the Levitt Pavilion free Summer Concert Series! Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. They offer a free concert series each year along with programs for children and artists. This Saturday is a full day celebration with Colorado Cool Vibes Reggae Fest from 1pm – 10pm. Sunday’s show will feature Anders Osborne (with Rob Drabkin) from 5pm – 9pm.

3. Looking for a challenge out in the open? Head to a corn maze

Get lost in the 7-acre Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms . Every Friday – Saturday from this weekend until Oct. 31, explore seven acres of corn that can be viewed from a 15-foot-tall bridge, the mini-maze for kids, barrel train rides, escape rooms and food vendors. Get your tickets today!

4. Get in that pirate spirit and head to Northglenn

Ahoy Maties! Arr ya wantin’ a weekend of family fun? Well, the Northglenn Pirate Fest has got you covered! This Friday and Saturday, dress in your pirate best and head over to Northglenn for live music, sword fighting, food, drinks, treasure, crafts, demonstrations and much, much more. Entry to the event is FREE! Learn more about Pirate Fest 2021 here .

5. Learn to harvest your own vegetables while having some fun

Harvest your own vegetables at Miller Farms. Every day from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. from now through mid-November, everyone will have an opportunity to explore the farm and harvest their own veggies! During the fall harvest, everyone will have a chance to take a tractor ride to their fields with stops along the way to pick their own vegetables. From a corn maze to a hayride, there are plenty of activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Head here to learn more.

6. Love biscuts? This festival in Erie is for you

The Erie Historical Society presents the 19th Annual Erie Biscuit Day ! Fill up on biscuits and gravy this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in Historic Downtown Erie. The event will offer biscuits and gravy, homemade stew, live music, a cake walk, a raffle drawing, craft booths, historic photos and more! Attending this event is free.

7. Head to the Urban Farm for Farm Fest