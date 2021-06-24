7 best things to do around Denver this weekend: June 25-27, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Celebrate being out and proud at Denver PrideFest!

IT’S DENVER PRIDE !!! Celebrate Pride with in-person and virtual events taking place throughout the weekend. The Denver Pride Parade is going to be virtual again this year and there will be plenty of chances to watch it – including right here on Denver7 !

2. Hot air balloon festivals are back in Frederick

Celebrate 10 years of Fredrick in Flight – Hot Air Balloon Festival . The hot air balloons will take off Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning at 6 a.m. and there will be a glow party on Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, a beer garden, activities for kids and more.

3. Celebrate Pride at Denver's Dairy Block

Dairy Block in Denver is celebrating Pride all weekend long with Blockwide Pride ! The festivities will include happy hour, brunch yoga, a drag show, a drag queen bingo brunch and more! Most events will be held at the Denver Milk Market, but activities will be spread across the “block.”

4. Take the little ones to Littleton for the Unicorn Festival

Spend a magical weekend at the Unicorn Festival at Clement Park in Littleton. On Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., fairy tales will come to life with unicorn corrals, famous princesses, multiple obstacle courses, story time, food trucks and more. Get your tickets today.

5. Get a taste of Greece during the the 2021 Greek Festival/Taste of Greece Drive-Thru

You've heard about the Taste of Colorado, but what about the Taste of Greece? The Denver Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral is hosting their annual Greek Festival this year in a drive-thru setting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event takes place on Friday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 27, from noon to 8 p.m. at Denver Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral.

6. Head out to Idaho Springs for some family fun

Enjoy some family fun at the Frozen Fire Rink in Idaho Springs. Wait, there’s an outdoor frozen ice rink in the summer? There sure is! And you can skate and ice bumper car your way to fun surrounded by beautiful Colorado mountains. For tickets and pass information head here .

7. PanCan's PurpleStride Colorado

You can still register for PanCAN’s PurpleStride Colorado ! PurpleStride honors everyone affected by pancreatic cancer. This Sunday, June 27, join from where ever you are! Registration for this event is free.

