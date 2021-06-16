7 best things to do around Denver this weekend: June 18-20, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. In-person Juneteenth Music Festival, other events are back

Juneteenth Music Festival is BACK in-person and broadcasting live! Juneteenth celebrates the day that African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Denver is home to the Juneteenth Festival, which attracts 50,000 people annually and was recognized as a commemorative holiday by Denver City Council this year. Events will be happening throughout the weekend with live performances, the Juneteenth Parade, a street festival and more. For more information about the event head here!

2. Get your glamping gear

Get geared up for Rocky Mountain adventures with the Glamp AF Market at Dairy Block. Dairy Block is hosting Glamp AF pop-up market for the next four weekends on Fridays from 3pm-8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Explore a collection of vendors who specialize in stylish outdoor accessories and apparel. This event is open to everyone and will feature live music, food and drink specials at the pop-up bars in Dairy Block Alley.

3. Father’s Day mini-golf and more

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Orchard Town Center with the Father’s Day Par-Tee. Face-off with dad in a 9-hole, neon-lit mini golf game while enjoying music, special offers and axe throwing throughout the weekend. This event is outdoors and physically distanced.

4. Cool off at Breck Bazaar

Head over to the Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton for the Breck Bazaar. Spend your Saturday with local vendors, live music, cold brews and delicious food. Admission for this event is free!

5. Free jazz at City Park

Sit back, relax and enjoy some jazz with City Park Jazz Brass Band Extravaganza this Sunday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. This week’s show will feature music from Otone Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Guerilla Fanfare. This event is free and open to the public.

6. Stanley Farm & Flea open through the summer

Every Friday from now until August 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. you can connect with Colorado producers, artisans and makers at the Stanley Farm & Flea. The Stanley Farm & Flea is a one-stop shopping experience showcases great local produce, meat, dairy, eggs, honey, bread, local artisans and more!

7. A scavenger hunt across Denver

Spend the day uncovering history about Denver with the Capitol Crossroads Hunt! A City-Wide Scavenger Hunt. Teams of up to six players have four days to complete the challenge! To learn more about registering for the event head here.

